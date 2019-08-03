Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 29th Annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival will be held in Queens over the weekend.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 29th Annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival will be held in Queens over the weekend.
The event will take place Saturday and Sunday in Flushing Meadows Park from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., rain or shine.
More than 200 teams will race long boats on Meadow Lake while keeping to the beat of their boat’s drummer.
There’s music, food, performances and lots of other activities.
It’s a fun event for the entire family to enjoy.