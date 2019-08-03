



— Police are looking for four individuals accused of violent attacks and robberies at two Brooklyn businesses.

They happened within the span of about two hours on July 28, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

The first happened around 5:20 p.m. at the Atlantic Best Deli on Atlantic Avenue near Thomas Boyland Street in Bed-Stuy.

Police say at least two individuals entered the deli, pointed a firearm at an employee and jumped over the counter. The suspects took cash from the register and the employee’s cell phone before running away.

Then, around 7:40 p.m., four people walked into New Century Chinese Food on Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie and pointed a firearm at the employees. One suspect punched a female employee in the face and tried to take cash from the register. All four suspects then ran away.

All four suspects are described as black males. Two wore bandannas over their faces.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.