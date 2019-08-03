Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday is National Mustard Day, and French’s has come up with an unusual creation for the holiday.
The food company is putting their classic yellow mustard on ice, sharing a recipe for mustard ice cream on their website.
They say it may sound weird, but it’s good.
An ice cream truck is also serving up the frozen treat in the New York area. It will be in the Hamptons on Saturday.
For more information on the truck and to find the recipe for mustard ice cream, visit mccormick.com/frenchs/mustard-ice-cream.
Every year, the first Saturday in August is set aside to recognize mustard and its versatility. It’s used in cuisine all over the world, and here at home, it’s become a staple on hamburgers and hot dogs and in salad dressings and sauces.