NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The “MVP” chants for DJ LeMahieu are growing louder and louder in the Bronx.

The Yankees’ super utilityman clubbed an enraged Chris Sale, hitting two home runs and driving in four to lead New York over the Red Sox 9-2 in Saturday’s doubleheader opener.

Sale and Boston manager Alex Cora were ejected during a seven-run fourth inning by the Yankees, which extended Boston’s longest losing streak since 2015 to six games.

Sale (5-11) tied his career high by allowing eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings and fell to 0-4 with a 9.90 ERA against the Yankees this season. He was 29-12 with a 2.56 ERA for the Red Sox when he signed a $160 million, six-year contract in March but has a 4.68 ERA since.

Boston fell 12½ games behind the AL East-leading Yankees and 4½ games back of second-place Tampa Bay. The Red Sox have 53 defeats, one shy of their total en route to a World Series title last year, and dropped to 4-9 against New York this season.

LeMahieu homered on Sale’s fifth pitch of the day in the first and then connected for a three-run drive for his career-best 17th and a 7-1 advantage. “I think I like that right-field wall, for sure,” LeMahieu said.

The 31-year-old has been far and away New York’s most important signing of the offseason. He now leads the majors with a .338 average and leads the Yankees with 75 RBI and a .920 OPS — likely sending him into the most valuable player conversation when voters factor in how many injuries New York has sustained in 2019.

There was yet another major injury Saturday, as Edwin Encarnación broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Josh Smith in the eighth. The designated hitter will reportedly not require surgery but will likely miss a large portion of New York’s stretch run to the postseason.

Prior to game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees placed 1B/DH Edwin Encarnación on the 10-day IL with a right wrist fracture and recalled 1B Mike Ford (#74) from @swbrailriders. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 3, 2019

Domingo Germán (14-2) allowed five hits in seven innings , including homers to Andrew Benintendi in the second and Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fifth. He improved to 8-0 against the AL East this year and became the first Yankees pitcher to last seven innings since CC Sabathia on July 6.

Germán has thrown 108 innings, 15 shy of his career high, raising the possibility of a limit. “We’ll obviously start to have those conversations,” New York manager Aaron Boone said.

Germán said through a translator after the game he still felt strong entering the final two months of the regular season. The Yankees have not announced a specific number of innings the righty would be shut down at this season.

HOME COOKING:

New York is 41-18 at Yankee Stadium and clinched its 28th winning home record.

YES MAN:

Bob Costas made his YES Network debut, filling in as Michael Kay recovers from vocal cord surgery.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Yankees: CC Sabathia (right knee) had a platelet-rich plasma injection and anticipates playing catch next week

SS Didi Gregorius has not played since rolling over his left wrist fielding a ball Wednesday.

