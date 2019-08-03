CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:coyote, Local TV, Mahwah, New Jersey

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman fought off a coyote with a baseball bat in New Jersey on Friday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Grenadier Drive in Mahwah.

Police say the coyote attacked the woman, biting her multiple times.

The woman picked up a baseball bat that was in a nearby driveway and used it to fight the coyote off. She went to a local hospital to be treated for her wounds.

Mahwah Police tweeted a warning to residents Saturday. They say anyone who encounters a coyote should make themselves as big as possible and make loud noises. Anyone who sees a coyote should not turn around or run away.

A coyote was reportedly spotted in the area again around noon Saturday. Tyco Animal Control was sent to the scene to check the area and set traps.

Comments

Leave a Reply