MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman fought off a coyote with a baseball bat in New Jersey on Friday evening.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Grenadier Drive in Mahwah.
Police say the coyote attacked the woman, biting her multiple times.
The woman picked up a baseball bat that was in a nearby driveway and used it to fight the coyote off. She went to a local hospital to be treated for her wounds.
Mahwah Police tweeted a warning to residents Saturday. They say anyone who encounters a coyote should make themselves as big as possible and make loud noises. Anyone who sees a coyote should not turn around or run away.
If u encounter a coyote. DO NOT TURN YOUR BACK & RUN, Make yourself as big and loud as possible. Call 9-1-1. Keep your pets inside. Secure your trash receptacles, Make as much noise as possible, throw small sticks to scare them away pic.twitter.com/dmqtkna3il
A coyote was reportedly spotted in the area again around noon Saturday. Tyco Animal Control was sent to the scene to check the area and set traps.