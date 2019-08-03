Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the Bronx early Saturday morning.
Officers were sent to Richman Plaza in Morris Heights just before 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man across the street from a nearby school.
Police say he had been shot in the back multiple times.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe there may have been a shootout because they found different bullets at the scene. They have not recovered any weapons.
No arrests have been made.