NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to Richman Plaza in Morris Heights just before 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man across the street from a nearby school.

Police say he had been shot in the back multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe there may have been a shootout because they found different bullets at the scene. They have not recovered any weapons.

No arrests have been made.