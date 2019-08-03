By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a warm and muggy afternoon with some scattered thunderstorms, expect things to quiet down overnight. It’ll remain mostly cloudy and mild though with temps in the 70s for most spots.
Tomorrow will be a brighter day overall along with slightly warmer temps, as highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 in spots. There is a slight risk for some late-day pop-up storms, but the greatest risk appears to be well north and west of NYC at this time.
Monday will be a beautiful start to the work week as skies will be sunny, temps will be pleasant in the low 80s, and humidity will be very low…the summer feel returns for the rest of the week with temps in the mid-80s and scattered thunderstorms returning Tuesday PM.