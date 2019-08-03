



— Three police officers helped deliver a baby at a Long Island home Friday morning.

Police say Angelina Yan went into labor at her Mineola home just after 7 a.m.

Yan’s husband, Christopher Lam, didn’t think his wife would make it to the hospital in time and called 911 for help.

Nassau County police officers Elizabeth King, Luigi Viola and Steven Kovacs went to the house and found Yan on the kitchen floor.

The three officers delivered a healthy baby girl at 7:22 a.m.

Yan and the newborn were taken to a local hospital via ambulance with help from paramedics Chris Abed from Amublance Corp. and Ian Fried from the Emergency Ambulance Service.

Police say the family is happy and healthy. The parents named their daughter Madison Olivia.