NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is accused of stealing a sleeping teenager’s belongings in Brooklyn.
It happened Tuesday just after 5 a.m. near Sixth Avenue and 56th Street in Sunset Park.
Police say a 19-year-old was sleeping on the front steps of his home.
Surveillance footage shows someone approaching the sleeping teen and taking his iPhone and wallet before walking away. According to police, there was $400 cash in the victim’s wallet.
The suspect is described as a black man with a full beard, brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue short-sleeved shirt and black sneakers. He was carrying a light blue backpack at the time.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.