NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Summer Streets returned to New York City for its 12th year Saturday.

Nearly seven miles of Manhattan will be off limits to cars and open to pedestrians and cyclists from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for three consecutive Saturdays this month.

There will be live music, food, fitness classes, a zip line and a host of other activities.

Today, there will even be an attempt to break the world record for the most people doing a handstand at once.

The route begins at the Brooklyn Bridge and runs to Central Park along Park Avenue and Lafayette Street.

