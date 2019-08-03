Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer Streets returned to New York City for its 12th year Saturday.
Nearly seven miles of Manhattan will be off limits to cars and open to pedestrians and cyclists from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for three consecutive Saturdays this month.
There will be live music, food, fitness classes, a zip line and a host of other activities.
Today, there will even be an attempt to break the world record for the most people doing a handstand at once.
The route begins at the Brooklyn Bridge and runs to Central Park along Park Avenue and Lafayette Street.