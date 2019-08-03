NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the hunt for a suspect seen beating a man with the victim’s own cane in Brooklyn.
The NYPD says the disturbing incident took place just before noon on July 22 in Williamsburg.
Investigators say the suspect got into a fight with the 56-year-old victim, stole his cane, and then began to assault the man with it in front of a business on Grand Street.
Pictures released by the NYPD caught the man brazenly standing over his victim while holding the cane; the 56-year-old’s arms up trying to defend himself.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.