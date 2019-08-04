



— Police are trying to find a woman accused of assaulting another woman on a subway train in the Bronx last month.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on July 18 on a northbound 4 train that was heading to the 161st Street subway station in the Bronx.

According to police, a woman believed to be in her 30s approached a 27-year-old woman on the train and pushed her to the ground. The suspect then allegedly punched and kicked the woman in the face before getting off the train and fleeing.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a black woman who has a tattoo on her arm. She had her hair in a ponytail and was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.