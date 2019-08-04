



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Coco and Mandy.

Coco is a 4-year-old, 5-pound Yorkie-Papillon mix. Coco has the most adorable expression. Characteristic of a Papillon is the butterfly-like look of the long and fringed hair on her ears. Though petite, Coco enjoys her walks and is housebroken.

Mandy is a 5-month-old, 13-pound Frenchton which is a French Bulldog-Boston Terrier mix puppy. Mandy is very playful and enjoys running and playing fetch. If you like French Bulldogs and Boston Terriers, and if you have the time to train and play with a puppy, Mandy is your girl.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Millie, the 3-month-old Cavapoo, was adopted by Blanche, her husband, Jim, their two children — James and Julia — and their 1-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever, Belle. When Blanche saw Millie on Furry Friend Finder, she felt it was destiny. Belle is teaching Millie the ropes and the whole family adores her.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.