WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Jones Beach State Park is marking a major milestone.
The nearly 2,500-acre park is celebrating its 90th birthday.
Festivities will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be inflatables, lawn games and a magic show at the West Bathhouse, along with live music.
There will also be live music at the Central Mall Bandshell.
Along the boardwalk, visitors can find strolling jugglers, and in front of the Boardwalk Cafe, there will be an unveiling of panels with a historic retrospective of “Jones Beach Through the Decades.”
In honor of the special day, parking will cost just 50 cents, which is a drastic cut from the usual $10 fee.
Visitors paid just 50 cents back in 1929 when Jones Beach was dedicated by then-Gov. Franklin Roosevelt.