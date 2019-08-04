



The Essex County prosecutor’s office said Sunday that 27-year-old Joseph D. Porter, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was in custody.

Maplewood police officers were sent to the area of Walton Road and Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday for a report of a woman being assaulted.

At the scene, officers found 26-year-old Karen L. Bermudez-Rodriguez, of Maplewood, lying in the street. She was suffering from unspecified injuries. She was taken to a local medical center, where she was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.

As officers were canvassing the area, they found 40-year-old David Kimowitz, of Maplewood, unresponsive inside a nearby home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Bermudez-Rodriguez was an au pair for the Kimowitz family.

The investigation led authorities to Porter, who officials say was dating Bermudez-Rodriguez.

Porter has been charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal restraint.