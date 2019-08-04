By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected, it was another beautiful summer day for most of the area with just a few isolated thunderstorms. Expect any storm activity to wind down this evening, and we’ll have beautiful, comfortable conditions overnight with temps in the upper 60s around town and some upper 50s well north and west!
The work week starts off on a pleasant note with bright skies, low humidity, and temperatures reaching the low 80s.
Beyond that, the mid-week period will see a return to more typical August weather: heat, humidity and scattered thunderstorms. Expect temps each day in the mid 80s with muggy and unstable airmass in place, so the risk for thunderstorms will be in the forecast Tuesday through Friday.
Have a great night!