SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman died in a boating accident off Long Island on Saturday.
Southampton Town Police received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. regarding a boating incident.
According to police, a 65-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were riding in a tube being pulled by a boat when both fell into the water.
The teenager was pulled back onto the boat, but the woman was unable to get out of the water. Police say she may have suffered a medical condition and lost consciousness.
Emergency responders found the boat as it was drifting and managed to pull the woman from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.