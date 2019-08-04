



— New video has been released showing the suspect accused in a brutal stabbing on a Brooklyn subway platform.

The 23-year-old victim is recovering in the hospital as police search for her alleged attacker, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Friday on a 3 train platform at the Utica Avenue station in Crown Heights.

The suspect allegedly approached the 23-year-old woman and showed her a knife. That’s when police say she stabbed the woman twice in the arm and once in the stomach before taking off.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, still holding a knife, walking through the turnstiles and out of the station.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, officers arrested 43-year-old Rasheed Wright, who they say was also involved in the stabbing.

It’s still not clear how the suspect got away or where she headed after the stabbing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.