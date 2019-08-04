Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three suspects who were allegedly involved in a gunfight in the Bronx.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday near East 219th Street and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge.
Video shows two male suspects trying to take cover near the entrance of the 219th Street subway station.
Police say they were shooting at a third male suspect, who fired back while standing in the middle of the street.
No one was hurt, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.