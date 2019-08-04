NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees are on the verge of burying the Boston Red Sox in the American League standings, but that came with a very high price tag as New York lost not one but two more key players to injury Saturday.

Gleyber Torres homered twice as New York moved a season-high 32 games over .500 at 71-39 — winning game 2 of their doubleheader 6-4. It was the first twin-bill sweep of the Red Sox since August 2006. The Yankees now lead Boston by 13 1/2 games in the AL East.

Here’s what it cost them — slugger Edwin Encarnación broke his right wrist when hit by a pitch from Josh Smith in the eighth inning of the opener. Later that night, outfielder Aaron Hicks hurt his elbow on a throw back to the infield. There was no immediate word on how long they would be sidelined on a team plagued by injuries all year. Hicks is now scheduled to have an MRI.

“Anything with the elbow makes you nervous,” a visibly concerned Hicks said to reporters after the game.

The Yankees won the day game behind Domingo Germán (14-2), then improved to 9-0 when using Chad Green as an opener and remained unbeaten in their last 17 home series (15-0-2). They have been a key factor in the decline of the Red Sox, winning 10 of 14 games against their rival.

DJ LeMahieu homered twice off Boston ace Chris Sale and drove in four runs in a 9-2 rout in the opener.

Germán allowed five hits in seven innings, including homers to Andrew Benintendi in the second and Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fifth. He is 8-0 against the AL East this year.

In the night game, Tauchman singled off Matt Barnes (3-4) to break a 4-4 tie, making a winner of Tommy Kahnle (3-0). Zack Britton struck out Rafael Devers to escape a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman pitched around Martinez’s fourth walk for his 29th save in 34 chances.

HOME COOKING:

New York is 42-18 at Yankee Stadium and clinched its 28th straight winning home record.

YES MAN:

Bob Costas made his YES Network debut, filling in as Michael Kay recovers from vocal cord surgery.

UP NEXT:

Daddy’s back: Boston LHP David Price (7-5) and Yankees LHP J.A. Happ (8-6) both return from paternity leave to start the series finale.

