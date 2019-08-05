NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an infant has been found after someone stole a vehicle while the young boy was inside.

The incident happened in Brooklyn just before 7 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a woman driving a white Mitsubishi truck pulled over at the corner of Kingston Avenue and Dean Street in Crown Heights. She went into a store to buy groceries, leaving the vehicle running and her 20-month-old son in the back of the car.

Officers say she was in the store for about 30 seconds when an unknown black male individual got into the vehicle and drove away.

The woman immediately came out, realized her vehicle was missing and called 911.

Multiple units responded to the scene and assisted in the search, and the New York State Police issued an amber alert.

Around 9 p.m., the vehicle was found about 11 blocks away at Park Place and Ralph Avenue. NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey says people from the community noticed the vehicle and waved down nearby officers to alert them.

Police say the baby was inside the vehicle, which was parked and running when they found it.

Officers say the child appears to be unharmed, but he was being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“There’s no amount of time that’s too short where you think you can get out of your vehicle running, unoccupied or occupied, if you leave your vehicle running for a split second, you create an opportunity for someone to steal your car,” Maddrey said. “We’re totally against that. When you exit your vehicle, you turn your vehicle off, at all times.”

The investigation is ongoing.