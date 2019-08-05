NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog proved he too has nine lives after he fell from the roof of a six-story building in Manhattan on Friday night.

Winston, a French bulldog, crashed through the sunroof of a parked car after plunging from a building on Orchard Street on the Lower East Side.

Emma Heinrich, the dog’s owner, says they were returning from a walk when the dog ran up a flight of stairs and got onto the roof through a door that had been left open.

“It was one of the most terrifying moments that I’ve experienced. It was really, really scary. The three seconds between him going over the edge and him making impact was… felt like hours,” Heinrich said.

Other than a cut on his leg and some bruising, Winston is otherwise OK.

He’s now the talk of the town.

His owners say they will pay to repair the sunroof.