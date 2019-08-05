Comments
LITTLE NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Rail Road service is limited on the Port Washington branch after someone was struck by a train.
It happened around 5 a.m. between Little Neck and Great Neck.
The Port Washington Branch is suspended in both directions due to an unauthorized person on the tracks being struck by a train between Little Neck and Great Neck. Customers at Woodside station can cross over to mainline platform B for westbound service.
— LIRR (@LIRR) August 5, 2019
Service was suspended in both directions but has since resumed between Penn Station and Bayside.
MTA subways are cross-honoring Port Washington customers on the 7 line at Flushing Main Street, Woodside and 34th Street.