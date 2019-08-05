CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LITTLE NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Rail Road service is limited on the Port Washington branch after someone was struck by a train.

It happened around 5 a.m. between Little Neck and Great Neck.

Service was suspended in both directions but has since resumed between Penn Station and Bayside.

MTA subways are cross-honoring Port Washington customers on the 7 line at Flushing Main Street, Woodside and 34th Street.

