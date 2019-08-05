



– In the wake of this weekend’s two mass shootings that left dozens dead in Texas and Ohio , one Long Island lawmaker wants to establish a permanent crisis response committee.

“While there is no solace that can be taken from these atrocities, knowledge can be gained and we may learn similar vulnerabilities exist locally where protocols and procedures can be updated and where immediate actions can be taken as a county to prevent disaster,” said Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan.

Lafazan also wants police to include youth in the conversations. He says spotting warning signs on social media and having reporting protocols should be a part of the response plan.

Nassau County Emergency Task Force Announcement



In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season.

Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people.

The shootings were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed — not including the offender.

Active Shooter Preparedness

The Department of Homeland Security has created several reference guides for creating reaction plans to active shooter situations. Among the tips offered by the DHS:

Be aware of your environment and any possible dangers.

Take note of the two nearest exits in any facility you visit.

If you are in an office, stay there and secure the door.

If you are in a hallway, get into a room and secure the door.

As a last resort, attempt to take the active shooter down. When the shooter is at close range and you cannot flee, your chance of survival is much greater if you try to incapacitate him/her.

For more materials from the DHC, see the Department of Homeland Security website.