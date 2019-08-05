



— A house in Westchester exploded without warning Monday afternoon, damaging neighboring homes.

The blast happened on Route 100 in the town of Millwood, sending debris flying into people’s backyards.

Firefighters closed the road for three hours until they secured the scene.

People who heard the explosion say it was so loud, they thought it happened at a nearby nuclear power plant.

“I never felt a blast like that. We actually felt the entire thing. At first, we thought it was Indian Point, and I thought, my god, but it was scary, yeah. It was terrifying,” one resident said.

Neighbors say the home was being rented.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what triggered the explosion.

There were initially no reports of injuries.