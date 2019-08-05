Comments
Enjoy the nice weather right now because after today we enter a pattern of unsettled weather for much of the week.
Sunny today with temps in the low to mid 80s. Humidity is on the low end right now but will be increasing as we go throughout the day.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temps in the low 70s and clouds increasing through the night.
Tomorrow the humidity will increase and it will be less comfortable outside. You can expect periods of scattered showers and storms throughout the day.