



— While students may be resting all summer long, faculty members across the Garden State have been preparing for the new school year and a new fight against vaping on school grounds

As students sharpen those No. 2 pencils and get ready to head back to school, administrators are warning there’s something they should leave at home — they’re vape pens. And if they don’t, they’ll get caught, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported Monday.

Many school districts are looking to install new technology in bathrooms called “HALO.” It detects all types of smoke, including vape with THC, regular smoke, carbon dioxide, propane, and even methane.

The devices are being used in at least nine school districts in New Jersey already. The company that manufactures them, called IPVideo Corp., also has also received quote requests from close to 100 districts in the state.

In Sussex County, Sparta High School is the latest to receive a few pilot smart detectors to try out. Dias was told, however, that the school is still deciding if the technology will be permanently installed.

A survey done by the Food and Drug Administration last fall shows a 78 percent spike in vaping among high schoolers, and a 48 percent increase among middle school students.

David Antar, the president of IPVideo, said the HALO technology is perfect for areas of privacy, where cameras can’t go, such as bathrooms where students usually vape.

“Parents are excited to see this technology,” Antar said. “No parent wants to see their children vaping or starting any addictive behavior. So we are getting an incredible response from parents to the point that we have parents calling us desperately wanting to purchase these for their homes.”

This new type of technology doesn’t record to the device because of privacy issues, but it can also detect gunshots, glass breaking and key words such as “fire.”