In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season. The attack killed 21 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically.

Hours later in Dayton, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people.

The shootings were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed — not including the offender.

Including the two latest attacks, 125 people had been killed in the 2019 shootings.

There is no threat to New York City, but the NYPD is still stepping up security in some places in response to the shootings. As officers patrol the streets, flags at City Hall are flying at half staff in honor of the people who were killed on Saturday.

Back in the Tri-State Area on Monday, Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan and other officials announced plans for a task force to make sure county businesses and public areas were prepared to deal with active shooter situations and other emergencies.

Vigils Planned For Tonight

In Brooklyn, a vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday night in prospect Park mourning the victims and calling for the reform of gun laws.

Also at 7 p.m., residents of Westchester County will gather for an interfaith vigil at the First Baptist Church in White Plains.

Active Shooter Preparedness

The Department of Homeland Security has created several reference guides for creating reaction plans to active shooter situations. Among the tips offered by the DHS:

Be aware of your environment and any possible dangers.

Take note of the two nearest exits in any facility you visit.

If you are in an office, stay there and secure the door.

If you are in a hallway, get into a room and secure the door.

As a last resort, attempt to take the active shooter down. When the shooter is at close range and you cannot flee, your chance of survival is much greater if you try to incapacitate him/her.

For more materials from the DHC, see the Department of Homeland Security website.

Government Leaders Speak Out

On Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer held a press conference and called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to push gun legislation – already passed by the House – through the Senate that would close loopholes on background checks and assault weapons.

New York Republican Congressman Peter King also said the shootings demonstrate the need to address gun violence, tweeting, “Sensible gun regulation is essential as is a psychological study of who resorts to gun violence & why/what early indicators there might be.”

Gov. Andrew Como offered condolences on behalf of all New Yorkers while condemning Washington, saying, “This insanity must stop and it must stop now. Those who are unwilling to do anything about it are complicit. I am sick of the excuses. I don’t want to hear ‘we can’t’ — because we know we can, and you just ‘don’t’.

“Our hearts break for these families,” he added. “On behalf of all New Yorkers, I’m sorry you live in a country with a federal government that allows this to happen and does nothing.”

