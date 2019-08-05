



– In the wake of recent mass shootings , many people are thinking about how to prepare and understand what you can do in the event of a tragedy.

Whether it’s a Wal-mart, outside a bar, inside a synagogue, or at a school, mass shootings can happen anywhere, anytime, reports CBSN New York’s Andrea Grymes.

Experts say it’s important to have a plan now in case you find yourself in one of these situations.

The DHS says the most important thing to do when deciding whether to run, hide or fight is to commit to your decision and continuously re-evaluate the situation.

Run

Running is the first option when an active shooter is in your vicinity.

Leave your belongings behind and evacuate, regardless of whether others agree to follow.

Call 911 when you’re safe.

Hide

If you can’t run, hide in an area out of the shooter’s view.

Lock the door or block entry to your hiding place.

Silence your cell phone.

Fight

The DHS says fighting is the last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger.

Act with as much physical aggression as possible.

Improvise weapons or throw items at the shooter.

