



— When it comes to food and drink, there’s plenty to do in New York City this week. From a women’s bottle share to a Prohibition-themed bar crawl, here’s how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

H4A August happy hour

From the event description:

The Harvard Asian American Alumni Alliance (H4A) is an organization whose mission is to provide Asian and Asian American alumni opportunities to sustain and strengthen their network after graduation and promote Asian American issues in our cities and back on campus. Join us for our August Happy Hour.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: BARO by Chefs Society, 34 W. 32nd St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Book signing and wine tasting

From the event description:

Join us for a book signing and wine tasting to celebrate the publication of “The Less is More Approach to Wine,” by Charles Springfield. The author and sommelier will be on hand to share in wine samples and chat about his mission to democratize wine for the enjoyment of everyone.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Taste Wine Company, 50 Third Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Women’s Bottle Share

From the event description:

Bottle shares are one of the best times to find new friends who love craft beer, talk about the best way to brew a coffee stout and meet other women doing rad things in the industry. Poke around in your beer fridge, find that bottle you’ve been stashing for the perfect occasion and join Hop Culture for a night of networking, learning, conversing and drinking.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Threes Franklin + Kent, 113 Franklin St.

Price: $12.64

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rooftop and Club Experience

From the event description:

The Rooftop and Club Experience is a hosted group event that takes you to a minimum of three nightlife venues, including a bar, high-end rooftop lounge and dance club in downtown New York City. The event guarantees free admission and express entry to each venue, while also including at least two complimentary drinks during the night and appetizers to kick off the evening.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Dr. Smood Coffee Shop, 181 E. Houston St.

Price: $28

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Speakeasy and bar night out

From the event description:

Hosted group tour visits three of NYC’s oldest and most historic speakeasies and bars. Learn the history of the Prohibition Era while walking between venues and seeing the sights of Midtown.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Landmark Tavern, 626 11th Ave.

Price: $28

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

