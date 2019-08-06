Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been found dead near a pool in Central Park.
Authorities tell CBS2 a camp counselor found the body around 11 a.m. on an observation deck at Lasker pool inside the park near East 106th Street.
The man’s head and face were reportedly covered with a blanket – covering up severe injuries that were discovered by police.
The NYPD is now treating the death as “suspicious” and believe the victim was a Hispanic man in his 30s. Investigators are still working to identify the body.
