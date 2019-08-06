



— Driverless cars are officially coming to New York.

They’re rolling into the future, quite literally, at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, CBSN New York’s John Dias reports.

Starting Wednesday, six self-driving cars will begin to transport hundreds of Brooklyn Navy Yard workers from the ferry dock to the new lab during the work week. The cars will also transport visitors looking to go to Building 77 on the weekend.

Brooklyn Navy Yard Rolling Into The Future With Fleet Of Self-Driving Vehicles Self-driving vehicles will transport hundreds of Brooklyn Navy Yard workers from the ferry dock to the new lab during the work week starting Aug. 7, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

The mile-long journeys takes about four minutes, but officials with “Optimus Ride” are hoping to expand across the whole 300-acre Navy Yard soon.

Each car holds up to six people, but two engineers will temporarily ride during every trip to monitor the system and provide feedback.

The vehicles were retrofitted and equipped with different sensors, lasers, cameras and, of course, GPS.

Dr. Ryan Chin, the co-founder of Optimus Ride, tells CBSN New York the technology can detect moving objects, but they also went a step further to ensure safety.

“We drive around these vehicles manually first. We map the entire environment. We map everything from the trash cans to the stop signs to the stop lines to the streetlights to the buildings to the curb so we can have a very good map of the world, and the car knows where it is by using the sensors,” Chin said.

The vehicles are programmed to follow the 10-15 mile per hour speed limits in the yard, but they could go as fast as 25 miles per hour.