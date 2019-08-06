



— Outdoor space in a Manhattan apartment has always been a coveted amenity.

For this week’s edition of Living Large, CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge goes inside a newly constructed building with some extreme outside space.

Looking up at the glass tower at One West End Ave., one can only imagine the luxury that awaits inside. Duddridge got a tour of the largest, most expensive unit in the building with Cheryl Eisen, who designed the apartment’s interior. And she started with the home’s most impressive attraction.

“This terrace is over 3,000 square feet, the perfect party space,” Eisen said.

Given the enormous scale, easily the size of about four average city apartments, it’s also perfect for lounging, dining, sunbathing, or, really, whatever you can imagine.

The city is wide open and visible from three directions, not to mention, “The glass as the backdrop is like reflecting light and the sky and the views,” Eisen said.

With such grand outside space, Duddridge was anxious to see the interior.

“There are 5,000 square feet interior space and it has double-height ceilings, which is so dramatic,” Eisen said.

Inside, the great room lived up to its name as a dramatic, soaring space over 20 feet high.

Furniture was specifically chosen to maximize the airy feel of the room.

“The easiest way is to use low-profile furnishings, so that you see right over it and it doesn’t block these beautiful views because that is what is selling the home,” Eisen said.

The kitchen, with its cool marble island, will also serve as a selling point. There’s an eclectic mix of materials in the space, from glass to wood to brushed metals, plus top-of-the-line everything.

Next stop, a sunny media room off the kitchen.

“It feels warm and inviting. It doesn’t feel cold and austere,” Eisen said.

Then there’s a very long hallway with many bedrooms.

“There are four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms,” Eisen said.

The master is huge, but still a blank canvas, though there’s a massive soaking tub in the bath as a centerpiece.

There’s also a cozy nook tucked under floating stairs that take you to up to the loft and an elegant sitting area takes you above it all.

To live large at One West End will cost you $19.5 million.

And for sharp-eyed watchers, look for this space in the upcoming Jennifer Lopez/Cardi B movie “Hustlers.”