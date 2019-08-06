



– A man is in serious condition after jumping on the hood of his SUV while it was being stolen, Belleville Police said.

The carjacker just kept on going, and took the owner on a dangerous ride for nearly a mile.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera caught part of the wild ride. In the video, you can first hear yelling, and then the SUV speeds by, the owner clinging to the roof, legs flailing and screaming.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street near Holmes Street.

Two men broke into a home through the back door and stole the keys to a 2015 Silver Lincoln SUV, police said.

The homeowner spotted them and jumped on the hood of the SUV as they drove off.

Police say held on for more than a mile as the suspects drove toward Bridge Street where he was flung off the vehicle.

He was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

A friend of the owner tells CBS2’s Meg Baker he’s a construction worker in his 50s and lives there with his wife and daughter.

“He’s a tough guy, he an athletic guy,” said Dan Dominguez. “He’s a guy who wouldn’t back down to any conflict that he might have.”

A man who lives nearby says his neighbor’s SUV was stolen on Prospect Street was also stolen at around 4:30 a.m.

“They just stole his SUV. And on his way out of the driveway, they hit my car,” said Max Figueroa. “They hit my car, my next door neighbor on the left, across the street a car also.”

Two suspects and the stolen vehicles remain at large.