NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gentrification has touched many Manhattan neighborhoods, one of the most dramatic examples being found in the Meatpacking District.
What was once a gritty industrial area that literally processed meat is now a destination filled with bars and boutiques.
The area has been under construction for several years, and Tuesday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the end of that project.
Jeffrey LeFrancois, executive director of the Meatpacking Business Improvement District, spoke to CBSN New York about how the neighborhood has evolved over the years.