Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say threw an unknown substance in the face of an MTA bus driver in the South Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say threw an unknown substance in the face of an MTA bus driver in the South Bronx.
It happened around 3 p.m. last Tuesday on the Bx6 bus along 161st Street.
Police said the suspect got into an argument with the 54-year-old victim and then threw something in his face.
The man got off the bus and fled south on River Avenue on a bicycle.
The driver was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital to be treated for minor irritation to his eyes and mouth.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.