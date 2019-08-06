NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes newly released surveillance video will help identified the gunman who shot four people Monday in Brooklyn.
Police said a group got into an argument shortly before 2 a.m. near Sterling and Buffalo avenues in Crown Heights.
One man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, police said.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the back and a 49-year-old woman was shot in the right leg.
The victims were rushed to Kings County and Brookdale hospitals, where the 24-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were in critical but stable condition. The other two were listed as stable.
Police said the men seen on surveillance video are wanted for questioning in the case.
