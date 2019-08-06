



Casa Taqueria

— Interested in trying some new spots for tacos in New York City? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some tacos.

40 Gold St., Financial District

Casa Taqueria is a taqueria, offering authentic Mexican food for dine-in, pick-up and delivery.

This counter-service spot serves ten different styles of tacos, including al pastor, chorizo, carne asada and a pescado taco with pan-seared fish, chipotle aioli and jicama. There are other traditional Mexican favorites, too, such as elotes, burritos, quesadillas and soft drinks like Jarritos. Casa Taqueria also offers a to-go Taco Box, complete with 15 tacos, chips and salsa.

Yelp users are generally positive about Casa Taqueria, which currently holds four stars out of 33 reviews on the site.

Yelper Guy F., who reviewed Casa Taqueria on May 22, wrote, “I ordered a fish burrito and took a tub of green sauce. The burrito was excellent, with plenty of fish perfectly cooked. This joint is obviously new, but they have their game on. I will have to go back.”

Casa Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Taco Dumbo

56 Spring St., Nolita

Next up is Taco Dumbo, a spot to score tacos, margaritas, ice cream and more.

This newest location of the local chain — which has restaurants in Brooklyn and Midtown — offers Taco Dumbo’s signature menu, featuring Southern California-style tacos and cold-pressed juice margaritas. At Taco Dumbo, guests will find gluten-free and veggie-forward options, like miso cod on a lettuce wrap, a spiced cauliflower taco and the Impossible Taco, with plant-based beef and vegan lime crema. There are options for meat eaters, too, such as beef short rib tacos and nachos topped with rotisserie chicken tinga. This spot also serves margaritas made with your choice of tequila or mezcal and cold-pressed juice, and for dessert, there’s vegan soft-serve in flavors like the mango and Mexican chocolate swirl.

Yelp users are generally positive about Taco Dumbo, which currently holds four stars out of four reviews on the site.

Daniella K., who reviewed Taco Dumbo on July 22, wrote, “I will start off by saying I am a Taco Dumbo super fan and will travel all the way uptown just to get their coconut frozen yogurt and margaritas. I went last week when they first opened on Spring Street, and I think this is the coolest one so far! Looks like a cool tiki bar in Hawaii.”

Taco Dumbo is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

Eastpoint

25 Ave. B, East Village

Finally, check out Eastpoint, a bar that offers tacos and more.

This spot serves up eight different kinds of tacos, from classics like carnitas to signature creations like a fried chicken taco topped with purple cabbage lime slaw and jalapeno ranch. On weekdays, stop in at happy hour for discounted margarita pitchers, quesadillas, guacamole and more, and on the weekend, score brunch specials like huevos rancheros, breakfast burritos and the avocado Benedict.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, Eastpoint is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Tyler S., who reviewed Eastpoint on June 4, wrote, “If you haven’t had the fried chicken tacos yet, go get them now.”

Meanwhile, Ben Y. wrote, “Great food! I love the tacos, queso [and] excellent tortillas. However, I am turned off by the major price increases. I’m not sure who they want as clientele.”

Eastpoint is open from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.–4 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.–4 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Sunday.