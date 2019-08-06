Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying an elderly man thy say exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Queens.
It happened at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 50-15 Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside.
Police say the suspect is about 80, 5’5″, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue Yankees hat, light brown shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.
All calls are confidential.