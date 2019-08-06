WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey police are looking to find a mother and her two children who were last seen Monday.
Police say 25-year-old Gabrielle Goulbourne and her children, 2-year-old Jasir Goulbourne and 6-year-old Saheed Baksh, walked away from their residence in West Orange at 6:30 a.m., possibly with a Mickey Mouse stroller.
Gabrielle Goulbourne is described as 5-foot, 1-inch tall, about 100 pounds and with a light complexion, medium build, and hair was recently cut in a Mohawk-style cut.
Saheed J. Baksh is described as a boy last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and PJ Masks pajama shorts, with low-cut and walking with a limp from an injury to the left big toe.
Jasir O. Goulbourne was last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and a diaper, with low-cut hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Orange Police at (973) 325-4000 or email jdemars@wopd.org.