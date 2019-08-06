



Queens Borough President Melinda Katz currently leads public defender Tiffany Caban by 60 votes.

Last Monday, the New York City Board of Elections certified Katz as the winner.

Her campaign released a statement last night saying Caban’s ballot challenge is “making a mockery of our election system.”

“Melinda Katz has been certified as the Democratic nominee for District Attorney, and it is time to move on and unify around her efforts to reform the criminal justice system in Queens,” the statement continued.

Web Extras:

Caban, a political newcomer, quickly claimed victory after the primary election on June 25, seemingly pulling off a stunning upset. But Katz took the lead after the Board of Elections manually recounted more than 90,000 votes.

Now, a court will review 28 invalidated affidavit ballots in which the word “Democrat” was not written on the envelope, along with 42 other disputed ballots.

“Our campaign is seeking to restore affidavit ballots and Caban votes that were wrongly invalidated by the Board of Elections,” Caban’s attorney, Jerry Goldfeder, said last week. “The Board of Elections and the Katz campaign are standing together to oppose our efforts to open and count ballots cast by eligible and registered voters. Both the interests of democracy and legal precedent demand that these inavlidated affidavit ballots and Caban votes be counted.”

Whoever wins will move on to the November general election against a Republic challenger in the final race to succeed longtime Queens DA Richard Brown, who died in May after serving as the borough’s top prosecutor for nearly 28 years.