



Her publisher said she died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

Morrison was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”

“It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends. She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who reveled in being with her family and friends. The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing. Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life,” her family said in a statement. “While we would like to thank everyone who knew and loved her, personally or through her work, for their support at this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we mourn this loss to our family. We will share information in the near future about how we will celebrate Toni’s incredible life.”

Morrison’s novel “Beloved,” in which a mother makes a traffic choice to murder her baby in order to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

In 2012, President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

