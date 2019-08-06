NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman miraculously escaped serious injury after somehow getting onto the subway tracks in Manhattan and had a train pass over her.

According to transit officials the woman was in between two rails at the 6th Avenue L train station just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Power was cut to the third rail as first responders worked to get the person out from under the train.

L train service has resumed making regular station stops in Manhattan after we safely removed a person who was struck by a train at 6 Av. Continue to expect extensive delays as we get trains back on/close to schedule https://t.co/KNdyZpB5BR — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 6, 2019

“I was on the front car of the L train going toward Manhattan bound and when we pulled in at 14th and 6th Avenue we saw a lady on the platform flashing the driver down, telling her to stop,” Shawnta Brown told CBS2.

Authorities tell CBS2 the woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

It’s unclear how the woman ended up on the tracks, but the L train shutdown has resulted in “extensive” delays according to the MTA.