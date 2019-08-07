



The child’s 29-year-old mother left the car running while she ran into a restaurant Monday in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Seconds later, both her son and SUV were gone.

“She was in the store approximately 30 seconds when an unknown male black walked up to the vehicle, entered the vehicle and pulled off,” NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said. “If you leave your vehicle running for a split second, you create an opportunity for someone to steal your car.”

Police issued an Amber Alert as they frantically searched for 1-year-old Sincere Gilchrist.

About two hours later, a neighbor spotted the SUV with the boy still in the backseat.

“I’m still in shock, I can’t believe it,” said the neighbor. “God put me here for a reason. I was supposed to save that baby, and I’m happy he’s alive.”

He was reunited with his mother, who said it was the best feeling of her life.

The search continues for the suspect responsible. Late Tuesday night, police released surveillance video and photos of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.