NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little boy from El Paso, Texas, is making a heartfelt request on social media that’s going viral.
After the deadly shooting that killed 22 people and wounded dozens more, 11-year-old Ruben Martinez started the “El Paso Challenge.”
He’s calling on people to do a good deed in honor of those who lost their lives in Sunday’s mass shooting.
The sixth-grader says he wanted to help in some way. His mother posted a letter from Ruben online asking people to participate in the challenge.
Within a day, nearly 5,000 people responded.
One of Ruben’s good deeds was to deliver food to first responders at the Wal-mart shooting scene.
“El Pasoans are loving, caring and are willing to do anything to help out,” said Ruben. “We can make the world a better place.”
Ruben says people from all over the world have reached out saying they want to take part in the #ElPasoChallenge trend.