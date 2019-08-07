Storm WatchWhen Do Today's Thunderstorms Arrive? Check The Latest Tri-State Area Weather Forecast Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little boy from El Paso, Texas, is making a heartfelt request on social media that’s going viral.

After the deadly shooting that killed 22 people and wounded dozens more, 11-year-old Ruben Martinez started the “El Paso Challenge.”

He’s calling on people to do a good deed in honor of those who lost their lives in Sunday’s mass shooting.

The sixth-grader says he wanted to help in some way. His mother posted a letter from Ruben online asking people to participate in the challenge.

Within a day, nearly 5,000 people responded.

One of Ruben’s good deeds was to deliver food to first responders at the Wal-mart shooting scene.

“El Pasoans are loving, caring and are willing to do anything to help out,” said Ruben. “We can make the world a better place.”

Ruben says people from all over the world have reached out saying they want to take part in the #ElPasoChallenge trend.

