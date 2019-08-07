



Wednesday’s storms didn’t just ravage Springfield Township. There was also widespread flooding and even power outages across many areas in the Tri-state.

Flash flooding from all that rain left more than a dozen streets in Newark under water.

MORE: Tornado Touches Down In Springfield, N.J. Amid Severe Weather

The Public Safety Department says it rescued at least 11 drivers after got trapped in their cars

Quick rising waters also stranded drivers in Perth Amboy. A car was nearly submerged on New Brunswick Avenue.

A woman in East Brunswick also had to be rescued from her stranded car. Firefighters pulled her out through her car window and safely carried her into a restaurant.

It wasn’t just drivers, some subway riders in New York couldn’t escape the flooding either.

Commuters posted videos on social media showing water raining down onto the platform at the Prince Street station in Manhattan.

Another video from a southbound B train in Brooklyn showed water coming down on the cars and evening trickling inside.

The storms also caused power problems in New Jersey.

Downed wires in North Arlington left a bowling alley in the dark Wednesday afternoon.

More than 3,000 customers were without power in Monmouth County as of 11 p.m.

Around 1,100 customers in Essex County, 266 in Union, and 167 in Bergen were also without power Wednesday night.