NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – All Long Island University campuses will be closed on Thursday due to a threat made against the school.
LIU says the FBI advised them on a “non-specific threat they do not deem credible,” but the university is being extra careful in light of the recent mass shooting tragedies in Texas and Ohio.
LIU officials added that all students and employees who live on campus will still have access to their housing.
