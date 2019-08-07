



A mother whose one-year-old infant was seen being yanked from her arms by New York’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) officers in a viral video is now suing the city.

Jazmine Headley is seeking unspecified damages in her federal suit, filed Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The city’s Law Department says it is reviewing the complaint.

Officers were called to the Brooklyn food stamp center in December after receiving a call about a woman refusing to leave the building. When officers tried to take Headley into custody, a violent struggle over possession of her son broke out and was captured on video. Her lawsuit says the infant suffered physical, mental, and other injuries.

Headley was jailed on Rikers Island for the incident and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated credit card fraud case in New Jersey.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that “in the interest of justice” all charges for the fight in the social services office were dropped. The 23-year-old was eventually fined and given community service for the New Jersey charges.

The lawsuit claims Headley’s name and image will forever be associated with the “traumatic and violent experience” and her privacy and her son’s privacy are permanently compromised.

The lawsuit notes city officials have condemned the treatment Headley received.

City Council members offered public apologies in February.

