NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A former New Rochelle High School student faces sentencing today for stabbing her 16-year-old classmate to death.
Z’Inah Brown pleaded guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Valaree Schwab.
Schwab was killed in January 2018 during a dispute at a Dunkin’ Donuts on North Avenue.
Police said she tried to fend off her attackers with pepper spray, but was stabbed twice in her side with a steak knife.
Brown is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in prison as part of a plea deal that was approved by the victim’s family.
Two other students were arraigned on assault and stalking charges in the case.