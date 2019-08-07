Storm WatchWhen Do Today's Thunderstorms Arrive? Check The Latest Tri-State Area Weather Forecast Now
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A former New Rochelle High School student faces sentencing today for stabbing her 16-year-old classmate to death.

Z’Inah Brown pleaded guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Valaree Schwab.

Schwab was killed in January 2018 during a dispute at a Dunkin’ Donuts on North Avenue.

Police said she tried to fend off her attackers with pepper spray, but was stabbed twice in her side with a steak knife.

Brown is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in prison as part of a plea deal that was approved by the victim’s family.

Two other students were arraigned on assault and stalking charges in the case.

