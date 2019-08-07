CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We are expecting some more wet weather today. Temps will reach the mid 80s and when it’s not raining there will be partly cloudy skies.

There is a slight chance for a couple scattered showers early in the day, but the main chance for some heavy, widespread rain will be in the afternoon and through the evening.

Tonight temps will cool to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a leftover chance for some rain tomorrow but it will be a better looking day than today.

